Village Pancake Factory Expands Pleasant Valley Spot

Village Pancake Factory is adding to its Pleasant Valley location.

The Village Restaurant has been a popular Pleasant Valley, NY mainstay for many years. As a former Pleasant Valley resident, I would frequent the establishment for a nice breakfast with family and friends as most of the people in the area do. Even after moving out to Poughkeepsie, I have often made it a point to stop in to the Pleasant Valley gem located 1540 Main St.

A few years back, the Village Restaurant rebranded themselves as the Village Pancake Factory, offering up amazing pancakes, and the spot has received a lot of attention. Even celebrities have stopped into the establishment, including Ice T and Coco who visited the establishment last summer.

Village Pancake Factory eventually expanded to a second location in the Poughkeepsie Galleria Mall in October of 2021. Earlier this year, the mall location added a donut station. Now the Village Pancake Factory is expanding on its Pleasant Valley location.

Village Pancake Factory in Pleasant Valley Adds Banquet Space

A new banquet space has been added to the Village Pancake Factory in Pleasant Valley, the restaurant announced on their Instagram account. The space called Julian's Room is available for private parties and events according to the posting. You can check out the Instagram video that gives a tour of the new space here.

