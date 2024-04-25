New York State police said they helped arrest two people in the Hudson Valley and have charged them with multiple felonies, after a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon.

While news such as this may be concerning to some, statistics still show New York state is actually one of the safer states in the country crime-wise. New York ranks 20th overall for safety, according to numbers posted at Tsigler Law, meaning that thirty other states have higher average incidents of crime.

Police Say Two Men Arrested in Dutchess County

The New York State Police said in a press release that their Community Stabilization Unit along with the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department arrested two men for felony gun and drug possession in the city of Poughkeepsie.

Officials said they conducted a traffic stop on Main Street of a 2018 Honda Odyssey for multiple traffic violations Tuesday. An investigation found the two occupants, a 35-year-old man from New York City, and a 41-year-old Poughkeepsie man were in possession of a stolen Ruger SR-22 handgun, cocaine, and MDMA.

State Police said the suspects were arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including 3rd degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and 2nd degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Both men were arraigned before the city of Poughkeepsie Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail pending a future court proceeding, says police.