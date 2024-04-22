Poughkeepsie Landmark to be Demolished, New Business to be Built

New owners plan to raze a Hudson Valley landmark and replace it with a sparkling new business.

The Hudson Valley's unofficial motto has become "out with the old and in with the new". Many longtime businesses have disappeared from the area, only to be placed with something shiny and new.

This is especially true for Poughkeepsie, which has seen a renaissance of new businesses cropping up after the demolition of older, uglier buildings. One example can be seen on Route 9. Where the decrepit Poughkeepsie Inn and Coyote Grill used to stand is now a state-of-the-art Foam & Wash car wash, Jersey Mike's, Sleep Number and Buff City Soaps. More construction is currently underway behind the complex that will add a beautiful new Hilton Hotel, Wing Stop and dispensary.

Poughkeepsie Landmark to be Demolished

The Poughkeepsie Planning Board is currently considering a plan to knock down the Purple Parlor Car Wash on Route 44 and Old Degarmo Road. The car wash is a Hudson Valley landmark that has stood for decades. When giving out directions, no one ever says to turn on Old Degarmo Road, they simply say "Turn at the Purple Parlor Car Wash".

Those directions will need to be updated soon because the business' new owners plan to knock it down. According to a letter submitted to the Town of Poughkeepsie, the "under-performing" building will be destroyed to make way for a new "state-of-the-art" business.

New Business Coming to Route 44 in Poughkeepsie

While the Purple Parlor Car Wash's days are numbered, the good news is that you'll still be able to get your car cleaned at the same spot. The building's new owners plan to replace the old car wash with a brand new 4,860-square-foot Spark Car Wash.

Spark currently operates automatic car washes throughout New York and New Jersey. According to the company's website, aside from the Dutchess County project, new locations are also being planned in Orange and Ulster Counties.

Mock-ups of the new business propose a sleek-looking building to replace the old, open bays at the Purple Parlor. Spark Car Wash locations are all automated systems that also include something called Spark Park, where customers can detail their cars for free after getting a car wash.

Customers are given complementary microfibre towels and have free use of vacuums, cleaning solutions and floormat cleaners. Spark, like other local car wash locations, offers monthly membership options that allow customers to wash their cars as many times as they like.

It's unclear when demolition and construction on the new business would begin. The Town of Poughkeepsie is still looking over the plans and a traffic study to determine if the new business' layout will impact travel through the busy section of Dutchess County.

