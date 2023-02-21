Popular Poughkeepsie Pancake Place Opening Donut Station

Donuts will be added to the menu at a popular Poughkeepsie pancake spot.

Who doesn't love donuts? It was great to see the news this week posted to social media about a local pancake restaurant announcing that they are close to opening a donut station at their establishment.

National Pancake Day at IHOP is actually today (February 21). The annual event according to National Day Calendar happens each year at the end of February or the beginning of March, and it was started by IHOP back in 2006.

They've raised close to $30 million for charities since that day. While we're on the subject, I just figured I'd throw that in there.

The Village Pancake Factory has two locations, one at The Village Restaurant in Pleasant Valley, NY and the other at the Poughkeepsie Galleria.

People come from all over for their delicious pancakes including superstar celebrities like Ice-T and Coco who visited the Pleasant Valley spot last year.

Get our free mobile app

Village Pancake Factory Opening Donut Station at Poughkeepsie Galleria Location

The Village Pancake Factory located inside the Poughkeepsie Galleria Mall took to social media and their Instagram account to let their customers know that they are very close to opening up their donut station featuring mini donuts made fresh and topped with any of their 35 different toppings.

****News Alert **** We are very close to opening our Donut Station 🍩🍩🍩at our Poughkeepsie Galleria location. Mini donuts are made fresh and topped with any of our 35 different toppings. #freshfoodmatters#poughkeepsiegalleria#dutchesscounty

#dounuts🍩 -Village Pancake Factory

Pancakes and donuts? Sign me up! We'll have to get out and try these donuts soon. Keep an eye on the Village Pancake Factory website here for updates.