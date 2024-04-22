Who Vandalized Pleasant Valley, NY Smoke Shop and Why?

Not much is known about the vandalism that recently occurred at area businesses.

A recent vandalism occurred in Pleasant Valley, NY and people are asking what happened here.

The quaint little town of Pleasant Valley is a town in Dutchess County, in New York's Hudson Valley with a population of 9,799 at the 2020 census. The town is centrally located in the county, northeast of the city of Poughkeepsie with U.S. Route 44 passing through the town.

Having lived in Pleasant Valley for a time around 2004 until 2012, I can tell you it's a great little town with some fond memories I hold onto. There are a lot of great little stores and shops in that town like the Pleasant Valley Department Store that has been a mainstay since 1946 (77 years) and there's the Pleasant Bicycle Shop that has been there for like 50 years.

The thought of any business being vandalized is terrible, but that is exactly what occurred last week in the area. Up in Smoke, a vape and smoke shop located and 1539 Main St in Pleasant Vallet was hit last week when someone wrote stuff all over the front window of the business.

Things like "illegal Weed Shop" and "Fake Weed" were seen scribbled all over the front window of the popular Pleasant Valley business.

A Facebook group called Pleasant Valley Exclusive was talking about the incident last Wednesday, April 17. A posting from Sheila Tinkleman asked, "What Happened Here?" with a photo of someone removing the writing from the shop window.

What Happened Here?

Not much is known about the incident, but people were talking in the Facebook group about the incident, wondering what the reason was behind it, and if the culprit or culprits would be caught.

One person commented that there were no cameras at the store, so it might be difficult to find whoever was responsible. A source tells us that there are now cameras installed all over the outside of the store.

The incident happened to occur just before April 20th (4/20), considered an occasion for smoking or celebrating the smoking of marijuana. Hopefully, the responsible party or parties will be apprehended.

