Help the Horses in Dover Plains, NY

Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue holding Help a Horse Day event.

Each year on April 26, National Help a Horse Day encourages horse lovers and advocates to join forces and protect abused and neglected horses. The day raises awareness of the need for horse sanctuaries and rescues.

Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue started in 2008 has a mission of helping horses heal people. They're a 501(c)3 horse sanctuary in Dover Plains, NY (Dutchess County) that is committed to the lifelong well-being of horses through an educational approach and programming, believing in the healing bond between humans and horses. Over the past 15 years, Lucky Orphans has helped many horses, along with some sheep and goats, find a more promising and meaningful future.

In the United States, the horse holds legendary status. Despite that, many go unwanted, abused, or neglected. This day strives to address those issues by drawing attention to several organizations that support horse rescue, rehabilitation, and adoption. Their programs offer shelter and veterinary care for horses that have been neglected or abused. Many of them provide a sanctuary where the horses live out the remainder of their lives. Once rehabilitated, many of the horses become available for adoption.

Luck Oprhans Horse Rescue Help a Horse Day Event

Help a Horse Day 2024 at Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue will be on Saturday, April 27 from 1-4pm with vendors, demos, food and activities. They'll be many opprtunities to intwract with the horses. Fun for the whole family! Event is $5 per car load and you can get more info here.