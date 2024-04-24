What Was This Large Vessel Doing in Hudson River?

A large vessel with a crane was recently spotted in the Hudson River near Poughkeepsie.

You never know what you'll see traveling up and down the Hudson River on a regular basis. Large boats, ships, and barges, are seen pretty regularly in the area, but one particular vessel caught the eye of some recently.

A large vessel with a giant crane attached was recently spotted and brought to our attention. The vessel had HOSMPSV written on the side of it and we looked into it.

HOSMPSV is a fleet of multi-purpose support vessels that provide marine solutions to meet the evolving needs of the deep water and ultra-deepwater energy industry with a range of service capabilities from petroleum and chemical tankers to subsea intervention and operations support.

The fleet is part of Hornbeck Offshore, a leading supplier of offshore transport services, including supply vessels, tankers, and barges used primarily for offshore construction.

What Was the HOSMPSV Vessel Doing in the Hudson River?

Lots of speculation about what the vessel was doing in the area last week, as it was spotted in Poughkeepsie and Hyde Park, and in Beacon. One source told us it was likely some construction project while Jojo Grant (who supplied us with photos for this article) said that her boss thought they were working on gas and electric lines that run the bottom of the river.

The theories seem to align with a person who mentioned in a Poughkeepsie Facebook group that they think the vessel is used to lay the Quebec-NYC pipeline, which I found to be interesting. More info on that here.

Whatever the case may be, it was certainly an impressive site, seeing this giant vessel in the area.

