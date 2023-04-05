5 Great Hudson Valley Easter Brunch Spots
Here are some popular Easter brunch spots in the Hudson Valley.
A traditional Easter brunch menu is similar to any other brunch, consisting of a nice meal like ham, with with a combination of Easter appetizers, side dishes and desserts. Topped off mimosas or another Easter cocktail.
The Hudson Valley has many great restaurants offering up Easter brunch options, so if you're planning to get together with the family for the Easter holiday, we've got some suggestions.
The Academy
The Academy in Poughkeepsie, one of the areas newest hotspots is offering up a full brunch menu and some special dishes from 10am to 4pm. More info here.
33 Academy St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
Tilly's Table
Tilly's Table Restaurant in Brewster is offering an Easter brunch buffet with three seatings (10am, 11:30am and 12:30pm) along with special guest the Easter Bunny posing for photos and bottomless mimosas. More info here.
100 NY-312, Brewster, NY 10509
Buttermilk Falls Inn & Spa
Buttermilk Falls Inn & Spa in Milton is doing their annual Easter brunch with three seating times (11am, 1:30pm and 4pm) featuring a delicious spread in a beautiful setting. Also, special guest llamas. More info here.
220 N Rd, Milton, NY 12547
Daryl's House Club
Daryl's House in Pawling is doing Easter brunch Noon-2pm with free live music from jazz vocalist Rose Stoller. More info here.
130 NY-22, Pawling, NY 12564
Villa Borghese
Villa Borghese in Wappingers Falls is doing their annual Easter brunch from 11am to 3:30 pm with a special visit from the Easter Bunny. More info here.