5 Great Hudson Valley Easter Brunch Spots

Here are some popular Easter brunch spots in the Hudson Valley.

A traditional Easter brunch menu is similar to any other brunch, consisting of a nice meal like ham, with with a combination of Easter appetizers, side dishes and desserts. Topped off mimosas or another Easter cocktail.

The Hudson Valley has many great restaurants offering up Easter brunch options, so if you're planning to get together with the family for the Easter holiday, we've got some suggestions.

5 Great Hudson Valley Easter Brunches

The Academy

The Academy HVNY Facebook The Academy HVNY Facebook loading...

The Academy in Poughkeepsie, one of the areas newest hotspots is offering up a full brunch menu and some special dishes from 10am to 4pm. More info here.

33 Academy St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Tilly's Table

Tilly's Table Facebook Tilly's Table Facebook loading...

Tilly's Table Restaurant in Brewster is offering an Easter brunch buffet with three seatings (10am, 11:30am and 12:30pm) along with special guest the Easter Bunny posing for photos and bottomless mimosas. More info here.

100 NY-312, Brewster, NY 10509

Buttermilk Falls Inn & Spa

Buttermilk Falls Inn & Spa Facebook Buttermilk Falls Inn & Spa Facebook loading...

Buttermilk Falls Inn & Spa in Milton is doing their annual Easter brunch with three seating times (11am, 1:30pm and 4pm) featuring a delicious spread in a beautiful setting. Also, special guest llamas. More info here.

220 N Rd, Milton, NY 12547

Daryl's House Club

Daryl's House Club Facebook Daryl's House Club Facebook loading...

Daryl's House in Pawling is doing Easter brunch Noon-2pm with free live music from jazz vocalist Rose Stoller. More info here.

130 NY-22, Pawling, NY 12564

Villa Borghese

Villa Borghese Facebook Villa Borghese Facebook loading...

Villa Borghese in Wappingers Falls is doing their annual Easter brunch from 11am to 3:30 pm with a special visit from the Easter Bunny. More info here.