Firefighters Battle Two Mysterious Car Fires in Dutchess County

A mysterious series of car fires occurred this week in Dutchess County, New York.

First responders in Poughkeepsie and Rhinebeck were tasked with extinguishing two cars that were engulfed in flames just hours apart from each other.

Explosive Car Fire in the City of Poughkeepsie, New York

The first fire occurred on Monday evening on the corner of Maple and Clinton Streets in the City of Poughkeepsie. Video of the blaze appears to show that the incident occurred on the eastbound arterial in front of Queen City Tattoo.

Firefighters can be seen instructing individuals to stay away from the vehicle as fire erupts from the trunk. In the first seconds of the video, an explosion of flames can be seen leaping from the car before it's doused with water, creating a huge cloud of smoke.

Eyewitnesses say the fire began after a loud explosion that "shook the block".

Second Car Fire in Rhinebeck, New York

Less than 24 hours later, another massive car fire caused damage to a home in northern Dutchess County. The Rhinebeck Fire Department says the blaze was reported at 3:30pm on Tuesday. First responders discovered the car completely engulfed in flames. Windy conditions were pushing the flames close to a nearby home, causing firefighters to fear that the fire would eventually take the structure as well.

Fire officials say the first engine arrived "within minutes" and extinguished the car. Crews then began to extinguish the garage, which was also on fire. Once the flames were knocked down, first responders began to check the rest of the structure for fire.

Images of the aftermath show the extent of the damage that occured to the car and home.

The car appeared to be completely totaled. The heat of the flames also melted the siding, shingles and garage door of the home. Damage could also be seen on the driveway where the car burst into flames.

It's unclear what started both of these fires, but there is no indication that the incidents are related. Thankfully, no injuries were reported in either car fire.

