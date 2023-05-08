Village Pancake Factory Celebrates Anniversary in Pleasant Valley

The popular pancake spot had an anniversary celebration over the weekend.

Village Pancake Factory at The Village Restaurant in Pleasant Valley had an anniversary celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony this past weekend.

With two Hudson Valley spots (Main Street Pleasant Valley and inside the Poughkeepsie Galleria), Village Pancake Factory has become a popular breakfast spot for many in the area. I always had visited the Village Restaurant in Pleasant Valley over the years as a great spot to stop at with family.

In 2019, The Village Restaurant rebranded with the addition of the Village Pancake Factory. Celebrities like Ice T and Coco visited the popular spot. A second Pancake Factory location was opened in the Poughkeepsie Galleria in October 2021, a spot which in February of this year, added a donut station.

This past April, the Village Pancake Factory in Pleasant Valley expanded the Pleasant Valley spot with the addition of a new banquet room called Julian's Room, a space available to rent for parties and other events. This past weekend, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and anniversary celebration took place in Pleasant Valley.

Village Pancake Factory Pleasant Valley Anniversary

The Village Pancake Factory celebrated 4 years in Pleasant Valley on Saturday, May 6 and the addition of Julian's Room with a special ribbon cutting ceremony and dedication by the Pleasant Valley Town Hall. The event also featured live music from area bands Cherished Memories and Steel, and the Village Pancake Factory also had its new food truck on site. Check out a highlight video from this past weekend's event below.

