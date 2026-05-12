A Hyde Park man is headed to prison after he was convicted by trial for stalking a local church leader.

Jacob Bender, 32, was sentenced Monday May 11 to 1 and 1/3 to 4 years in prison after a trial that ended on April 13.

Jacob Bender/ Dutchess County District Attorney Jacob Bender/ Dutchess County District Attorney loading...

Bender was found guilty by a jury trial of Felony First-Degree Criminal Contempt and misdemeanor Second-Degree Criminal Contempt and Fourth-Degree Stalking as a Hate Crime.

According to the District Attorney, the charges stem from incidents that occurred in November and December of 2024.

The jury determined that Bender was guilty of engaging "in a course of conduct predicated on his dissatisfaction with her church's acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community." Between November 10, and November 13, 2024, he emailed Church Rector Meredith Sanderson using the subject line "repent," causing her to reasonably fear harm to her physical health, safety or property.

On December 6, 2024, in the Town of Hyde Park, he then violated an order of protection and put "Sanderson in reasonable fear of physical injury, serious physical injury or death by sending an email." The email state she had "no authority to preach the gospel and that she and her flock would burn in hell." Bender further violated the order on December 11, 2024, by walking past her home.

St. James Episcopal Church Hyde Park/ Google Streetview St. James Episcopal Church Hyde Park/ Google Streetview loading...

Sanderson is the Rector at St. James Episcopal Church in Hyde Park at which Bender's grandparents are congregants of the church, according to the DA.

"Today's sentence reflects the seriousness of the defendant's deliberate and escalating pattern of conduct, which demonstrated a complete disregard for the authority of the court, the safety of the victim, and the community." District Attorney Anthony Parisi said. "This case highlights exactly why our Office established a dedicated Hate Crimes Unit with support from the United States Department of Justice. When individuals are targeted because of their identity, their beliefs, or the communities they represent, the harm reaches well beyond the immediate victim, it threatens the sense of safety, dignity, and mutual respect that holds communities together. Conduct fueled by hate, bias, or intolerance has no place in Dutchess County. Every resident deserves the ability to live, worship, work, and serve others without fear of intimidation or harassment, and this Office will remain steadfast in protecting those fundamental rights."