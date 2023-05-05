Former Rainbow Drive-In ice cream spot in Port Ewen gets a new lease on life.

A popular Hudson Valley ice cream shop was the Rainbow Drive-In on Old Rt 9W in Port Ewen. The Rainbow Drive-In was a 1950's themed restaurant with a full-service ice cream parlor that brought people out from all over the area. The place got great reviews from customers that loved the "creamy, tasty ice cream, comfort food, and friendly atmosphere." I remember visiting the spot and chilling out on one of the many picnic benches on the property with an ice cream cone. I loved the atmosphere there.

Last year, the landmark burger and ice cream joint closed after 20 years, due to staff shortage and supply price increases. Owner Chuck Boughton decided to close up shop and move on to "something less demanding." The place went up for sale and was reportedly bought by another popular ice cream shop in the area, The Jolly Cow.

The Jolly Cow on Rt 9W in Lake Katrine has been serving customers in the area for over 50 years. The establishment took to social media this week and announced that they are now serving ice cream at their location in Port Ewen. At the time of the writing of this article, the posting has over nearly 500 reactions and 70 comments, all positive from area ice cream lovers congratulating The Jolly Cow on the opening of their second location in the former Rainbow Drive-In spot.

Get our free mobile app

Great to see that the former Rainbow Drive-In is being occupied once again by another great area ice cream shop. We wish them much success, and we'll be in for some ice cream soon.