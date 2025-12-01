Multiple Fire Units Deployed to Major Vehicle Fire in Westchester County

A car fire situation happening just before the Thanksgiving holiday in Westchester County shut down traffic on a major road way in the region. The fire drew a response from multiple fire department units, that attended to and put out the raging blaze.

Port Chester Car Fire

The dangerous vehicle fire erupted during the late afternoon on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. According to the post issued by the Port Chester Fire Department to their official Facebook page, it was at approximately 16:00 hours or 4:00p.m, when they were dispatched to the scene, an area on I-287 westbound near the High Street overpass.

In addition to units from the Port Chester Fire Department, units from the Rye Brook and Purchase Fire Departments also responded to the scene. Upon arrival, the Fire Chief on scene, Chief Melillo corrected responding units that the fire was actually in the eastbound lane, and that all lanes of traffic had been shut down.

Of the responding units, Engine 59 arrived on scene first due followed by Rescue 40 and knocked down the main body of fire. It took the responding units approximately 30 minutes to finish extinguishing the flames. Afterwards, the roadway was cleared, units returned to service, and traffic was reopened.

Several units were credited with their diligent work in attending to the dangerous blaze, which included...

Port Chester - E59, 61, 64, R40, Car 2392, 2393 (Chief Scullion), Car 2398 (Duty Officer), E62 (Standing by in Quarters)

Rye Brook - E14

Purchase - E241

While the fire in of itself was terrible, one thing that should be noted about this entire ordeal is that no individuals were injured in the event. No explanation was stated for what caused the car fire to start in the first place. Multiple individuals responded online to the post, with the vast majority expressing gratitude for the responding fire departments.

