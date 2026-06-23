State Police have officially identified two victims in a fatal Westchester County fire that happened back on April 16.

On April 16, 2026, at 12:40 p.m., the New York State Police in Somers and the Lewisboro Police Department, were dispatched to 27 Old Shop Road in the town of Lewisboro for a reported structure fire with possible entrapment.

When Police arrived they were reportedly advised that two individuals were still inside the residence.

One individual, identified as Noel M. Rae, 93, was transported to a local medical facility, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A second individual was located deceased inside the residence, and has now been identified as Allison L. Enwright, 52.

Three additional residents were able to exit the home and were transported to a local medical facility for evaluation.

The investigation into the cause and origin of the fire remains ongoing.