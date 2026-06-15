Yonkers Police are searching for a missing 33-Year-Old woman who may be in need of Medical Attention.

According to the Yonkers Police Department, Maribeliz Toro Muniz was reported missing and has not been seen since April 9, 2026.

She was reportedly last seen near the area of 102 Highland Avenue in Yonkers.

102 Highland Ave Yonkers/ google street view 102 Highland Ave Yonkers/ google street view

Investigators say the department's Missing Persons Unit is actively working the case and continuing efforts to determine her whereabouts.

Authorities describe Muniz as a 5'3 Hispanic female and weighing approximately 140 pounds. Police say she was last seen near 102 Highland Avenue, but details about the clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance are unknown.

A missing person advisory released by Yonkers Police notes that Muniz "may require medical attention," adding urgency to the search.

Officials have not released additional information about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Anyone who has seen Muniz or has information that could help investigators locate her is urged to contact the Yonkers Police Department immediately at 914-377-7900.

Missing Yonkers Woman/Yonkers Police Department Missing Yonkers Woman/Yonkers Police Department

Police are encouraging residents throughout the Hudson Valley and surrounding areas to share the advisory in hopes of generating leads and helping bring Muniz home safely.

Anyone with information is asked not to approach the situation on their own, but instead contact law enforcement directly.