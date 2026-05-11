Tracy Morgan Films TV Series at Famous Hudson Valley Deli

A popular deli in the Hudson Valley has a starring role in Tracy Morgan's newest TV show.

NBC recently renewed The Fall & Rise of Reggie Dinkins for another season after a strong debut earlier this year. The comedy stars Morgan as a disgraced former football superstar trying to rebuild his reputation after a gambling scandal. Daniel Radcliffe co-stars as a documentary filmmaker hired to follow his comeback attempt, with Erika Alexander and Bobby Moynihan also part of the cast. The series comes from the same creative team behind 30 Rock, reuniting Morgan with longtime collaborators Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and Sam Means.

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And those with a keen eye have discovered that the Hudson Valley is a big part of the show’s backdrop.

Tracy Morgan Has Long Hudson Valley Ties

Morgan may be one of the biggest comedy stars in America, but he’s also someone Hudson Valley residents have spotted around the region for years. The comedian lives just across the border in Bergen County, New Jersey, in a massive mansion that’s become somewhat legendary on social media and celebrity real estate sites.

He’s also no stranger to making appearances around the Hudson Valley itself. Morgan has performed comedy shows throughout the area over the years and was even spotted hanging out at Castle Fun Center in Orange County with his daughter during a family outing.

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Now his latest project has officially set up shop in one of the region’s most recognizable delis.

Hudson Valley Deli Turned Into “Salami Joe’s”

The Westchester County Film Facebook page recently shared images of Tracy Morgan smiling in front of Carmine’s Deli in Elmsford. The business was transformed into a fictional restaurant called “Salami Joe’s” while shooting scenes for The Fall & Rise of Reggie Dinkins.

The popular Westchester deli is already well known throughout the Hudson Valley and lower New York region for its enormous sandwiches, old-school Italian deli atmosphere and live entertainment. At night, the deli doubles as a music venue that regularly hosts tribute bands and live performances.

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Photos shared by the Westchester County Film Office showed Morgant outside of Carmine’s, which had been completely rebranded for filming, with new signs and storefront decorations temporarily replacing the deli’s usual look.

With Reggie Dinkins returning for season two, keep your eye out for Morgan and Radcliffe as they begin filming at more Hudson Valley locations soon.