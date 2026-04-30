Hudson Valley Teacher Faces Disgusting Accusations of Grooming

A Hudson Valley teacher is being accused of supplying a young student with alcohol, inappropriately touching her and grooming her for abuse.

Authorities call the allegations "disturbing". They include not only sharing liquor with the student, but also sending repeated text messages asking her to "sneak out from her house".

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Teacher Accused of Grooming in Hudson Valley

According to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, 27-year-old Nils Koehler, of White Plains, was arrested and accused of grooming a 14-year-old student over a period of more than a year.

Koehler was employed as a teacher at The German International School on Partridge Road in White Plains. Since the arrest, Koehler has been erased from the school's website, where he was previously listed as a faculty member and coach.

On Tuesday, the teacher was arraigned in White Plains City Court on one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He pleaded not guilty. A judge issued a full stay-away order of protection on behalf of the student, and the case is scheduled to return to court on May 12.

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Timeline of Disturbing Allegations

Investigators say the alleged behavior took place between February 2025 and April 2026. During that time, Koehler is accused of repeatedly messaging the student, encouraging her to sneak out of her home, supplying her with alcohol, and inappropriately touching her.

District Attorney Susan Cacace didn’t hold back in describing the allegations.

She said teachers have “an enormous duty of care” and that students often look to them as role models. In this case, she said the defendant is accused of exploiting that trust for inappropriate purposes, calling the alleged conduct deeply damaging not just to the victim, but to the entire school community.

Westchester County Public Safety Commissioner Wade Hardy echoed that concern, calling the situation a “betrayal of trust” and emphasizing the responsibility educators have to protect students.

Authorities Ask for More Students to Step Forward

Officials are asking anyone who may have additional information about the case to come forward. That includes students, parents, or staff who may have had interactions with Koehler.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the White Plains Police Department at 914 422-6111 or the Westchester District Attorney’s tip line at 914 995-TIPS.

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