What’s Up With Faux Crosswalk in New Paltz, NY?

As quickly as the fake crosswalk went up, it was gone. Its not the first time someone painted a faux crosswalk in New Paltz.

While MaryAnn Tozzi was closing up shop at her beloved business KonTiki Trading Post, which she owned for the past five years, someone was painting a fake crosswalk on Main Street. A similiar incident happened last year around the same time.

Last year, Daily Freeman reported about an unauthorized crosswalk in New Paltz that was hand-painted on Main Street. It took like 2 days for them to cover it. This past Tuesday night, late night after 2 am someone painted another crosswalk in the same spot. This time it was already covered over just a few hours later (by 6am.)

MaryAnn Tozzi posted pictures of the crosswalk before and after on Facebook with the caption, "Isn't it funny how it takes government yearzzzzzzz to accomplish stuff but they can cover a rogue crosswalk in less than 5 hours LOL"

A lot of people cross the road in that spot Tozzi, says, which is the reason that the unauthorized crosswalk keeps popping up. Last year when the first incident happened, the Daily Freeman spoke to Tozzi about it, and asked if she thought it was a good idea. Some thought that the hand-painted was dangerous.

Tozzi thought it was agood idea, stating that people cross the street there anyway, and it doesn't make sense to have to go all the way up the block or down the block to cross the street. "I like it, I think it works out good here", she said. See video from last year's incident below.

No word on who painted the crosswalk, but MaryAnn Tozzi tells us police did go around asking businesses if they had any footage. They said they were investigating graffiti.

