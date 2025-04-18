5 Hudson Valley Spots For the Best Cheese Fries

We've got 5 great Hudson Valley cheese fries spots.

According to National Day Calendar, National Cheddar Fries Day is celebrated annually on April 20, so with that canned ham this Easter Sunday, perhaps you can add a plate of cheese fries on the side? LOL

What better way to enjoy your fries than by adding cheddar cheese! Several other ingredients can also be added of course, that go well with fries and cheddar cheese, like chili or jalapenos. Maybe add onions, bacon, or a drizzle of ranch dressing. One can observe National Cheddar Cheese Fries Day by ordering some to go at their favorite restaurant and using #NationalCheddarFriesDay or #CheddarFriesNation to post on social media.

We asked the Hudson Valley where in the area is their go-to place for the best cheese fries, and have compiled a list of 5 great cheese fries spots.

5 Great Hudson Valley Cheese Fries Spots

Joe's Dairy Bar

Joe's Dairy Bar & Grill Facebook Joe's Dairy Bar & Grill Facebook loading...

Joe's Dairy Bar located in Hopewell Junction is an ice cream shop, but also much more. Open year-round, they serve up fresh burgers, Sabrett hot dogs, Philly Cheesesteaks, fries, onion rings, milkshakes, and ice cream cakes. Hudson Valley folks say that Joe's Dairy Bar makes the best chili cheese fries. We recommend getting out and trying them!



550 NY-82, Hopewell Junction, NY

Eveready Diner

Eveready Diner Facebook Eveready Diner Facebook loading...

Eveready Diner is a retro diner with classic American fare and cocktails with locations in Hyde Park and Brewster. The diner has been featured on Food Network and we're told their Disco fries are tough to beat!

4184 Albany Post Rd, Hyde Park, NY 12538

90 Independent Way, Brewster, NY 10509

Baja 328 Tequila Bar Southwest Grill

Baja 328 Tequila Bar Southwest Grill Facebook Baja 328 Tequila Bar Southwest Grill Facebook loading...

Baja 328 Tequila Bar Southwest Grill located in Beacon is the Hudson Valley's premier hot spot, offers delicious southwest cuisine, and offers over 130 top-shelf tequilas. We're also told they have killer loaded cheese fries!

328 Main St, Beacon, NY 12508

Sal's Place

Sals Place Facebook Sals Place Facebook loading...

Sal's Place located in Highland has been a mainstay for over 45 years, opening in 1979. They offer weekly lunch and dinner specials, have 10 TVs showing all major sports, and are said to have really good cheese fries. We're told they are really good with ranch dressing added!

99 Vineyard Ave, Highland, NY 12528

B-Side Grill B-Side Grill loading...

B-Side Grill

B-Side Grill located in New Paltz is a Traditional American restaurant that serves breakfast, burgers and ice cream. When it comes to Disco fries, B-Side Grill is said to do it well!

62 Main St, New Paltz, NY 12561

