End of An Era As New Paltz Agway Store Demolished [Video]

The once popular Agway store off Route 32 closed in 2020.

Agway stores have been part of a regional network of retail outlets for many years, providing a wide variety of products and services focused on agriculture, gardening, and pet care. They offer items like seeds, fertilizers, soil, animal feed, and gardening tools, catering to both farmers and hobby gardeners.

Many locations also sell pet supplies and outdoor living products. Agway stores are known for their knowledgeable staff, who provide expert advice and support to customers. Each store often emphasizes community involvement, making them a go-to resource for local agricultural needs.

On July 5, 2022, Agway Farm & Home Supply also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and announced that it would begin winding down all remaining assets and would be shutting down. On November 1, 2022, True Value acquired the Agway Trademark from Agway Farm & Home Supply.

In an article titled, What is Going in at the New Paltz Agway from February 2023, we learned that an apartment building with retail space had been planned for the vacated Agway building. And plans must be moving along as the old Agway building was recently demolished.

A Facebook Reel posted by Maximilian Kimlin shows video of the demolition of the New Paltz Agway set to the music of Black Sabbath's "Paranoid". The message reads, "Big things happening in New Platz! I'm excited to see this incredible part of town, once a bit forgotten, getting the attention it deserves. It's a mazing to know that soon, more people will have the chance to call this place home and fall in love with New Paltz the way I have my whole life!"

The video of the New Paltz Agway demoiltion was posted in a New Paltz Community Facebook group. You can view the video here.

