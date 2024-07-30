Rolling Stones Inspired Ice Cream Truck Arrives in Hudson Valley

The Rolling Cones Ice Cream Truck has set up shop in Kingston, NY.

A new ice cream truck in the area that evidently has great taste in music is rockin' the scene here in the Hudson Valley and they just held their grand opening recently.

It's that time of the year, summer is here and everyone loves heading out to their favorite ice cream spots and grabbing a cone or a sundae. We have a bunch of great places to get ice cream in the Hudson Valley area, but there's always room for more!



The Rolling Cones ice cream truck was recently covered by Chronogram, in an article that talks about the new business that runs out of a sleek Airstream trailer next to Kingston Standard Brewing Company. Its run by lex Lauri and Nikki Freihofer, and they serve up "face melting soft serve" that comes from their family-owned dairy farm, Ronnybrook Farm, in Pine Plains.

How Cool is the Rolling Cones Ice Cream Truck?

An ice cream truck inspired by the World's Greatest Rock n Roll Band has got to be pretty damn cool. They stay true to the rock n roll theme, and just hosted a grand opening event last Friday, July 26. And we must say, that Airstream does look badass.

The Rolling Cones Location and Hours

Summer hours for the Rolling Cones Ice Cream Truck are starting are Thursday & Friday 5-9pm and Saturday-Sunday 12-9pm at 22 Jansen Ave in Kingston, NY. This will become the ultimate ice cream stop for all the tru classic rockers here in the Hudson Valley area. Be sure to stop by and check em out next time you're in the Kingston area. Check out their website here and follow them on Instagram.

