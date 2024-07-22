Former Yanni Restaurant Spot in New Paltz For Sale
The unique building at 51 Main Street recently went on the market.
Yanni's Restaurant was a popular Greek restauarant in New Paltz, NY, that closed its doors around 10 years ago. Area residents seemed to love Yanni's, with one reviewer writing back in 2012, "This place is wonderful. The gyros are fantastic, the falafel is also great. Nice drink selection (alcoholic and non alcoholic) A great place to grab lunch in the center of New Paltz."
Another reviewer wrote, "There is a reason they have won best Greek in the Hudson Valley for years now! The gyros are the best! A real taste of the Greek islands - from the feta, the tomatoes and the lamb to the tzaziski and baklava the only way you can come close is to fly to Athens."
The Rectangle on Main Street
Years after the closing of Yanni's Restaurant, the building was torn down and a new structure put in its place, and for years on, its stood empty. An interesting posting from Don Kerr back in 2019 in the New Paltz Community Facebook group talked about the "Rectangle on Main Street".
Kerr talked about the structure, and how some don't like the design. He explained how it was important to open the building to a business, stating the following, "For the record, my motivation is simple and clear: I am a trustee of this village. There is a rectangle on Main St. which has stood as an empty eyesore for years, and negotiators for the village have had the power to accelerate the process to open that building. I have urged that the village exert that power to the benefit and vitality of our downtown district."
Well now more than 5 years later, the building is up for sale with a sign recently placed in the front window of the Rectangle on Main Street. What type of business do you think should go in the building?
