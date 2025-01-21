New Paltz’s Beloved Dragon Realm Gift Shop Permanently Shutters Doors

Store that offered a mix of fantasy and alternative gifts closed up shop on Monday.

New Paltz is a charming Hudson Valley town, known for its vibrant college town atmosphere, as it’s home to the State University of New York at New Paltz (SUNY New Paltz), which brings a youthful energy to the area. Surrounded by scenic beauty, with the Shawangunk Mountains and the Mohonk Preserve nearby, offering plenty of outdoor activities like hiking, rock climbing, and enjoying the stunning views.

The town itself is filled with a mix of historic buildings, art galleries, and a variety of restaurants. It has a strong arts and cultural scene, often hosting festivals, performances, and exhibitions. Its also known for its quirky shops. Now, another one of those shops has permanantly closed its doors.

Last year, the popular KonTiki Trading Post closed its doors. The gift shop had been a staple in New paltz for 35 years. Just recently, Dragon's Realm announced that they would be closing their doors after 6 years.

Dragon Realm was located inside Jack's Meats and Deli in New Paltz, the business was described as a mix of SciFy/Fantasy and the Alternative... "home of the weird, a house of dragons, and world to the extraordinary!"

The business took to social media last week announcing that their last last day of business would be Monday, Jan. 20. On Monday, they thanked the customers for the support for the past 6 years. They also said that it is not goodbye, its see you later. See you on our next adventure the owners said (indicating that something new is coming soon.) You can follow Dragon Realm on Facebook here.

6 years... it's been a wild journey for 6 wonderful years. Thank you for joining us along our adventure and our experience! Thank you for being there through the fun times and the tough times! THANK YOU FOR A WONDERFUL EXPERIENCE!

It's a bittersweet feeling, closing the door on something we know and love. But this is not a goodbye. It's a see you later. See you on the next adventure! Much love from our little family to yours

