New Paltz Business Finds New Home at Former KonTiki Spot

An area business has relocated to a prime spot on Main Street in New Paltz.

We reported back in July that the popular New Paltz, NY gift shop KonTiki Trading Post was closing it doors. The shop had been around for over 30 years prior to MaryAnn Tozzi taking over the business in 2019. Sadly, customer traffic seemed to die down after COVID and the business was never really able to recover.

KonTiki Trading Post closed up shop at the end of July, and Tozzi told us a tea shop would be moving into the beloved spot.

The Ridge Tea & Spice Shop Relocates

The Ridge Tea & Spice Shop owners Corinn & Chris from Brooklyn moved to New Paltz at the start of the pandemic in 2020 and opened up there shop a year later at 9 N Chestnut St in New Paltz as a specialty tea and coffee shop serving up delicious tea lattes, sparkling iced teas, tea lemonades, and espresso lattes. The business has built a loyal following over the past couple of years and now the business has relocated just around the corner to the more visible Main Street area.

The business took to social media to announce the move after 3 and a half "unforgettable years" and to thank their customers for the support.

The rumors are true… THE RIDGE IS MOVING TO MAIN STREET!

For 3 1/2 unforgettable years, we've poured our hearts (and plenty of fun dranks) into this space. It’s where The Ridge first came to life and became what it is today. But as all great things evolve, we’ve outgrown this spot and are ready to embrace a new era—one with more room for bigger and better things. A special shoutout to our community, friends, family and everyone who’s been part of this journey. We truly couldn’t have done it without your endless support. Thank you for growing with us, believing in us, and helping us get to this moment. We can’t wait to see you on Main Street!

Much love, The Ridge Team

The Ridge closed its doors at the 9 N Chestnut St location from Sept. 9 through 11 to make the big move and they held their grand reopening at the new location at 70 Main St in New Paltz on Sept. 12. They are open everyday from 9am-7pm. Check out their website and follow them on Facebook.

