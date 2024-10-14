Moonburger Celebrates 3 Years By Adding New Beef Option

The popular Hudson Valley plant-based burger chain has added a premium beef burger to menu.

If you know me and are a listener to my radio show, you probably know by now my love for Moonburger. Its the greatest burger I've ever had. The popular plant-based Hudson Valley burger joint has three Hudson Valley locations (Kingston, New Paltz, and Poughkeepsie), and added a Brooklyn location back in July.

Moonburger had been on my radar for some time, ever since comedian Shannon Cooke, who happens to be vegan, introduced me to it. After trying it for the first time in New Paltz last year, it's become my absolute favorite burger. Moonburger has been known for its absolutely amazing plant-based burgers, along with its fries and delicious shakes.

Moonburger Makes Surprise Announcement on 3rd Birthday

Moonburger took to social media last week with a surprise announcement on Wednesday, October 9th dubbed MB 2.0 in which Moonburger founder Jeremy Robinson-Leon let all their customers know that they now offer a premium beef burger option on their menu.

“Recent studies show Americans are eating as much meat as ever, with more identifying as meat eaters than when we started, When I look at that, it’s pretty simple for me. If folks are going to eat more meat, then we are going to give them the best possible meat we can. In that way, every burger is a win, whether someone tries a new premium beef option or the plant-based burger.”

The lengthy statement released by Moonburger talks about the fact that Moonburger always called themeselves the “classic burger stop made for now and made for everyone” because they believe in the possibility of food and people. The statement also mentions the fact that America is eating as much meat as ever and that more people identify as meat eaters in 2024 than when the business started. Also, with the fact that most of the meat in America is a factory-farmed, commodity product controlled by huge corporations, Moonburger has decided to offer a new choice of a premium beef burger on the menu.

The premium beef burger is made with beef from local family farms in Seneca Falls, NY that use earth-friendly farming practices for the highest quality, most sustainalble beef available. It also noted that Moonburger has installed seperate grills in all restaurants to avoid any cross-contamination. So Vegans can feel at ease to continue to order the delicious classic burgers as always, while new Non-vegan customers can also get in on the experience of Moonburger. See the full statement on their website here.

Moonburger Sees Huge Record Sales With MB 2.0 Launch

Moonburger announced a biggest sales day ever for their Kingston HQ restaurant after the launch of MB 2.0, so clearly the addition of real beef was a huge success. They said that they served a ton of Impossible, as always, and a ton of ther new premium beef and went on to thank everyonee for their patience in line. They also went on to thank the hard working Moonburger team. Follow Moonburger on Facebook and Instagram.

