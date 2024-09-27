Ulster Travel Plaza is getting set for hiring event with opportunities at major chain restaurants.

The NY State Thruway has been in the process of a massive $450 million reconstruction project since 2022, with an overhaul of the 27 rest stops that are spread out all over the Thruway in New York.

The Thruway's current $450 million project is to rebuild 23 of the 27 service areas and renovate the remaining four. The project includes upgrades like new restaurants, outdoor seating, playgrounds, and pet walking areas. Some of the new service areas will be nearly triple the size of the original locations and will have larger buildings, more seating, and larger restrooms.

One of the many rest stops that have been completed on the Thruway include the Ulster Travel Plaza in Ruby, NY. The official Applegreen - Ulster Travel Plaza Facebook page posted about a Grand Opening Hiring Event. The ad states work today, get paid tomorrow! Immediate hires, competitive pay and great benefits, and they are offering jobs that pay $70k - $75k for general managers and $23 - $24 an hour for assistant managers at Star Bucks, Burger King and Panda Express. There is also an Applegreen convenience store on the premesis.

Other job opportunities are also available at the Ulster Travel Plaza. Custodians can get paid $18.50 an hour, team members $19 an hour and supervisors $21 and hour. A $200 hiring bonus after 90 days is also being offered.

Get our free mobile app

Where Do You Apply?

Open interviews for all positions are taking place Sept. 30 through Oct. 12 (Monday through Friday 10am to 4pm, Saturday 10am to 2pm ) at 11 Sheehan, Ln in Saugerties, NY.

Applegreen - Ulster Travel Plaza Facebook Applegreen - Ulster Travel Plaza Facebook loading...

Check out the latest New York rest stop locations that are fully remodeled.

A Peek Inside The New Thruway Rest Stops In New York State [PHOTOS] Keep scrolling to see pictures of the newly revamped New York State Thruway service areas. Gallery Credit: Megan Carter/NYS Thruway