Have You Seen Her? Police Search for a Missing Teen
Police in Saugerties are looking for information about a missing teenage girl.
Nevaeh M. Grant, 16, was reported missing by a family member to police on April 12, after she was reportedly seen being picked up from her home by a gray or silver colored pick-up truck.
Grant was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, black boots, and a small black coat.
Any information leading to the whereabouts of Nevaeh Grant can be called into the Saugerties Police Department at (845)246-9800 or emailed to Sergeant Kolts at akolts@saugertiesny.gov.
Green Lights for Sheridan Gorman
Sheridan Gorman was an 18-year-old college freshman shot and killed in the early morning hours of March 19 around 1:30 a.m. near a beach in the Rogers Park neighborhood, while reportedly trying to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights.