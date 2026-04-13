Police in Saugerties are looking for information about a missing teenage girl.

Nevaeh M. Grant, 16, was reported missing by a family member to police on April 12, after she was reportedly seen being picked up from her home by a gray or silver colored pick-up truck.

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Grant was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, black boots, and a small black coat.

Any information leading to the whereabouts of Nevaeh Grant can be called into the Saugerties Police Department at (845)246-9800 or emailed to Sergeant Kolts at akolts@saugertiesny.gov.