Have You Seen Her? Police Search for a Missing Teen

Have You Seen Her? Police Search for a Missing Teen

Missing teen from Saugerties/Saugerties Police

Police in Saugerties are looking for information about a missing teenage girl.

Nevaeh M. Grant, 16, was reported missing by a family member to police on April 12, after she was reportedly seen being picked up from her home by a gray or silver colored pick-up truck.

Missing teen from Saugerties/Saugerties Police
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Grant was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, black boots, and a small black coat.

Any information leading to the whereabouts of Nevaeh Grant can be called into the Saugerties Police Department at (845)246-9800 or emailed to Sergeant Kolts at akolts@saugertiesny.gov.

Green Lights for Sheridan Gorman

Sheridan Gorman was an 18-year-old college freshman shot and killed in the early morning hours of March 19 around 1:30 a.m. near a beach in the Rogers Park neighborhood, while reportedly trying to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights.

 

Filed Under: Hudson Valley Missing, Hudson Valley Missing Children, missing, Saugerties, Saugerties Police Department, Ulster County
Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Articles, Hudson Valley News, News

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