New Yorkers Can Enjoy 3 New Fan-Made Whoppers

New interesting takes on the popular Burger King Whopper are coming soon.

According to a recent press release, Burger King has revealed the final three creations for its "Million Dollar Whopper Contest" and I must say these burgers sound and look delicious!

Burger King Begins Selling Meatless Whopper Across U.S. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images loading...

Now for me personally, as my eating habits have changed, I have become a big Impossible Whopper fan in recent years. The plant-based burger introduced by Burger King in the summer of 2019 is one of my go-to burgers these days, along with of course Moonburger.

Canva / Moonburger via Facebook Canva / Moonburger via Facebook loading...

Although I have been eating plant-based burgers as of late, I can say that I occasionally get tempted to have a beef burger every now and then, and with BK rolling out these three brand new Whoppers coming later this fall, its going to be hard to resist.

Burger King Burger King loading...

BK launched its first-ever Million Dollar Whopper Contest, allowing consumers across the U.S. to submit the ingredients of their dream Whopper sandwich for a chance to win a $1 million prize and see their creation sold in restaurants nationwide for a limited time. Now the three finalists have been unveiled and look at these Whoppers!

Fried Pickle Ranch Whopper (Created by Fabian of California) – The Fried Pickle Ranch Whopper features ¼ lb.*** flame -grilled beef patty, topped with pickle ranch, lettuce, fried pickles, bacon, and Swiss cheese – all on a toasted sesame seed bun.

(Created by Fabian of California) – The Fried Pickle Ranch Whopper features ¼ lb.*** flame -grilled beef patty, topped with pickle ranch, lettuce, fried pickles, bacon, and Swiss cheese – all on a toasted sesame seed bun. Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper (Created by Calvin of California) – The Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper features ¼ lb.*** flame-grilled beef patty, topped with maple bourbon BBQ sauce, crispy onions & jalapeños, maple bacon seasoning, bacon, and American cheese – all on a toasted sesame seed bun.

(Created by Calvin of California) – The Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper features ¼ lb.*** flame-grilled beef patty, topped with maple bourbon BBQ sauce, crispy onions & jalapeños, maple bacon seasoning, bacon, and American cheese – all on a toasted sesame seed bun. Mexican Street Corn Whopper (Created by Kelsie of Nebraska) – The Mexican Street Corn Whopper features ¼ lb.*** flame-grilled beef patty, topped with street corn spread, lettuce, tomato, Southwest seasoned tortilla crisps, and Mexican spicy queso – all on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Which Whopper are you voting for? Customers will soon be able to try the three final creations and vote for their favorite in November with one creator taking home the 1 million dollar prize.

