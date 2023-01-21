Ulster County Man Allegedly Followed & Harassed State Worker

The man allegedly engaged in road rage-type behavior according to police.

A New York State Department of Motor Vehicle investigator has filed a complaint that alleges he was being harassed by another man who the investigator was investigating. According to Crime Watch, the alleged harassment was not an isolated incident as the investigator claims that the harassment took place on two separate occasions.

New York State Investigator Allegedly Intimidated by Man Twice

Saugerties Poice has announced that they have arrested Derek Scott Winnie after they say he followed and harassed an investigator with the New York State Department of Motor Vehicle, Division of Field Investigations Unit. Police say that Winnie intentionally followed the investigator, who was driving a state-issued vehicle on two separate occasions. The complaint reports that on October 20, 2022, and again on November 30, 2022, Winnie intentionally followed him in his personal vehicle throughout Glasco and Barclay Heights in the Town of Saugerties. The investigator reported that while he was being followed Winnie was "engaging in road rage-type behavior". That behavior led to the investigator feeling threatened which then led to the complaint being filed.

Winnie was Under Investigation

The complaint stated that the investigator was previously involved in an investigation involving Winnie and he believed that the motive behind Winnie following him and exhibiting "alarming" behavior was an attempt to intimidate the investigator. Derek Winnie was arrested by Saugerties police detectives on January 12, 2023, processed at the Saugerties Police Headquarters, and released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court at a later date.

Winnie's Car Dealership

This isn't the first run-in with law enforcement for Winnie as he was arrested back in 2021 for allegedly forging DMV paperwork, The 2021 charges had to do with the sale and registration of vehicles, manufacturing registration stickers, and operating a vehicle with switched plates according to HV1. At the time Winnie owned and operated Winnies Car Dealership, AKA 9W Auto Sales, located at 3064 Route 9W Town of Saugerties.

