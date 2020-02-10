Times Herald-Record to Lay Off 94 Employees

Another local newspaper is moving production away from the Hudson Valley.

This weekend the Times Herald-Record filed paperwork with the State of New York about their intention to lay off 94 employees. According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, the Orange County newspaper will be moving production to another facility in Rockaway, New Jersey.

The employees will be laid off during a two week period commencing on May 10. Local Media Group, which owns the paper says that the employees are not represented by a union.

Other local papers have already moved the production of their papers out of the area and made additional cuts to staff. In 2016 the Poughkeepsie Journal fired several full-time reporters and the paper's editor. The Journal is now headed by the executive editor of the Journal News in Westchester.

The Times Herald-Record did not immediately respond to our request for more information.

