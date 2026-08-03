Palenstock 2026 Brings Music, Art, and Community Together in the Catskills

If you're looking for a great way to spend a summer Saturday in the Catskills, Palenstock 2026 deserves a spot on your calendar.

The second annual Palenstock takes place on Saturday, August 15, at the Griffin House in Palenville, bringing together a full day of live music, local artists, vendors, food, and community spirit. What started as a new local music festival has quickly grown into one of the area's can't-miss summer events, celebrating the creativity and hometown pride that make the Catskills such a special place.

This year's lineup features performances from Pitchfork Militia, Lost Cowboys, Spin Cycle Lava, Charlie Tolmie Band, the Sansons/Passero Brothers Band, and several other regional acts, with music running throughout the afternoon and into the evening. Whether you're a fan of rock, country, blues, or just discovering local talent, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Beyond the music, Palenstock is about giving back. A portion of the proceeds from this year's festival will benefit the Palenville People's Park, a community project that aims to create a welcoming public gathering space for residents and visitors alike. Last year's inaugural festival raised more than $1,100 for the Palenville Fire Department and its Ladies Auxiliary, proving that a day of great entertainment can also make a real difference in the community.

Festival gates open at noon at the Griffin House, located at 3311 Route 23A in Palenville, with live music beginning in the early afternoon and continuing until late evening. Tickets are $25, and organizers are even offering a limited-time promotion where you can purchase four tickets and receive a fifth free.

Whether you're coming for the music, the local vendors, the scenic Catskill setting, or simply to support a worthwhile cause, Palenstock 2026 promises a day filled with great entertainment and community connection. It's another reminder that some of the best summer festivals are found right here in New York's backyard.