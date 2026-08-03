If you've been wondering where to see sunflowers blooming around the Hudson Valley this summer, you found the right list!

Few things scream "Hudson Valley summer" quite like wandering through thousands of bright yellow sunflowers. Whether you're looking for the perfect Instagram photo, a family day trip, or just an excuse to spend time outside before summer slips away, there are plenty of places to catch the blooms over the next few weeks.

Here are some of the best sunflower events and farms around the Hudson Valley.

Sunflowers in Dutchess County

Barton Orchards

The sunflower fields Barton Orchards in Poughquag are always a crowd favorite.

The 8th Annual Sunflower Festival- August 28-30; Sept. 4-7:

Live Music;

Food trucks

Hard cider

Family activities: petting zoo, magic show, and more!

Rose Hill Farm

Known for apples and hard cider in the fall, Rose Hill also grows beautiful sunflower fields during the summer.

Many visitors stop by for sunset photos before relaxing with a drink from the farm's taproom. Pick-your-own flowers are available in August.

Sunflowers in Orange County

One of the biggest sunflower celebrations in the region returns with more than 125,000 blooming sunflowers spread across 120 acres.

Visitors can stroll through multiple sunflower varieties, pick their own blooms, enjoy food vendors, live music, local wine and sangria, and plenty of photo opportunities, from August 14 to 16.

Sunflower Valley Farm

This New Hampton farm has become increasingly popular for visitors looking to walk through massive sunflower fields while supporting a local family farm.

The season opened Friday July 24. The field is open Friday-Sunday throughout the season from 10am-5pm

Ulster County Sunflowers

Wallkill View Farm

Located just outside New Paltz, Wallkill View Farm has earned a loyal following for its beautiful sunflower fields.

It's a quieter stop than some of the larger festivals, making it ideal if you're after scenic photos without spending an entire day at a festival. It's also close to Mohonk Preserve and Minnewaska if you're planning a full Hudson Valley adventure.

Kelder's Farm Sunflower Extravaganza

If you're looking for more than just a sunflower field, Kelder's Farm in Kerhonkson offers a full day of family fun during its annual Sunflower Extravaganza running from Aug. 9- Sept. 1.

The festival features a 10-acre sunflower field filled with thousands of blooms in shades of yellow, gold, and even red. New for this season is a colorful zinnia garden, creating even more picture-perfect backdrops.

Admission also includes access to more than 35 farm attractions, including a petting farm, jumping pillow, mini golf, playgrounds, and other family-friendly activities.

When Do Sunflowers Peak?

Most Hudson Valley sunflower fields begin blooming in early August and typically peak from mid-August through early September, depending on weather conditions.

Many farms stagger their plantings so visitors can enjoy flowers for several weeks.