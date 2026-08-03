A 15-year-old has been arrested after Yonkers police say he opened fire on a group of people Sunday night, killing a 20-year-old man and wounding four teenagers in what investigators believe was a targeted, gang-related shooting.

According to the Yonkers Police Department, the shooting happened just before 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of Elm Street and Palisade Avenue. Investigators say the suspect approached a group gathered on a street corner, stepped into the roadway, and began firing.

The 20-year-old victim was shot in the back and died at the scene. Police believe he may have been an innocent bystander rather than the intended target.

Four teenagers, including two 15-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy, and a 14-year-old girl, were also struck by gunfire. All four were transported to local hospitals, where they remain in critical but stable condition.

Police say an on-duty Yonkers police captain who was nearby heard the shots and immediately responded. Officers quickly pursued the suspect and took the 15-year-old into custody. Investigators believe he was the only shooter involved.

Detectives say the violence appears to have stemmed from a gang turf dispute. Officers recovered a loaded firearm, ballistic evidence, and surveillance video from the scene as the investigation continues.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, in a press conference Monday, called for calm in the wake of the shooting and urged against any retaliatory violence.

"This incident took all but maybe five seconds. Five seconds and we have five people, one person dead," Spano said.

The mayor also questioned how someone so young allegedly gained access to a firearm.

Authorities have not released the type of gun used, citing the ongoing investigation. Acting Police Commissioner Daniel Campanini said officers will maintain a heightened police presence in the neighborhood while detectives continue to investigate.