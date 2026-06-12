Rev up your motorcycle and join us for a great ride, great prizes, and a great cause.

As part of the WPDH 50th Anniversary Roof-A-Thon benefiting Sparrow's Nest presented by Fox Air, riders from across the Hudson Valley are invited to take part in the inaugural WPDH Roof-A-Thon Poker Run on Sunday, June 28, 2026.

This scenic ride through Dutchess County will take participants to multiple stops throughout the region before ending with a final celebration, prize presentations, and door prize giveaways at Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse.

Most importantly, every registration helps support Sparrow's Nest and local families facing cancer right here in the Hudson Valley.

Celebrating 50 Years of WPDH and Supporting Sparrow's Nest

The 2026 Roof-A-Thon is especially meaningful as WPDH celebrates 50 years of Hudson Valley rock and roll.

For many years, the Roof-A-Thon featured a popular Bike Night in the parking lot of the former 7-Eleven in Wappingers Falls. This year, we're taking that tradition to the next level by introducing the WPDH Roof-A-Thon Poker Run.

By bringing riders out onto the road, we're creating a new way for the motorcycle community to become part of the Roof-A-Thon while helping raise money for the incredible work being done by Sparrow's Nest.

Not only will participants enjoy a day of riding, great stops, and exciting prizes, but a portion of every registration fee will be donated directly to Sparrow's Nest to support local families facing cancer.

Whether you're riding solo, with a passenger, or with a group of friends, you'll be helping make a difference while celebrating 50 years of WPDH.

About Sparrow's Nest: The WPDH Roof-A-Thon Beneficiary

Sparrow's Nest provides homemade meals to individuals and families facing a cancer diagnosis in Dutchess, Ulster, Orange, and Putnam counties. Every dollar raised through the WPDH Roof-A-Thon stays right here in our community, helping families focus on healing instead of worrying about what's for dinner.

By participating in the Poker Run, you're helping Sparrow's Nest continue its mission of supporting local families when they need it most.

WPDH Motorcycle Poker Run Registration Information

Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026

Registration Location: Hughsonville Fire Department

Registration Opens: 9:30 AM

Rolling Start: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Final Stop: Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse

Advance Registration

Driver: $30

Passenger: $15

Day-Of Registration

Day-of registration will be available at Hughsonville Fire Department on June 28th.

Driver: $35

Passenger: $20

Every registration fee includes a donation directly to Sparrow's Nest.

Participants will collect poker cards at each official stop along the route. At the end of the day, the participant with the best poker hand wins.

Improve Your Odds with an Extra Hand

Want an even better chance at taking home the grand prize?

Participants may purchase one additional poker hand for $20.

Extra hands may only be purchased in person during event registration and are not available for advance purchase online.

Bad Hand? Improve Your Chances With a 1-Time Mulligan

At the final stop at Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse, participants will have the opportunity to purchase one Mulligan.

A Mulligan allows a participant to replace one card in their poker hand with a newly drawn card before final scoring.

Mulligans are $10 each and are limited to one per hand.

All proceeds from extra hands and Mulligans help support Sparrow's Nest and local families facing cancer.

What Is a Rolling Start?

To help keep the ride safe, organized, and enjoyable for everyone, this Poker Run will feature a rolling start.

Registration opens at 9:30 AM at Hughsonville Fire Department. Riders may begin departing at 10:00 AM, with motorcycles leaving on their own schedule between 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM. The final motorcycle must depart by 11:00 AM.

There is no mass departure and no race between stops. Riders can check in, receive their route information, and hit the road when they're ready.

Participants will receive a suggested route to each stop, but riders are welcome to travel between locations using any route they choose. The only requirement is that participants visit all official stops and arrive at Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse before the conclusion of the event.

This event is designed around one simple philosophy: Ride Your Own Ride. Take your time, obey all traffic laws, and enjoy the day at a pace that is comfortable for you.

Poker Run Stops and Route

Participants will visit the following official Poker Run stops in order:

Start / Registration

Hughsonville Fire Department

88 Old Hopewell Road

Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

Stop 2

PC's Paddock Restaurant

273 Titusville Road

Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

Stop 3

Sparrow's Nest Headquarters

10 Town Center Boulevard

Hopewell Junction, NY 12533

Stop 4

Jason Patrick's on 44

1112 Route 44

Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

Final Stop / Awards Party

Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse

35 Main Street

Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

A suggested route will be provided at registration.

Please note: Final route details, stop locations, event timing, prizes, and other event information are subject to change due to weather, traffic conditions, venue availability, public safety concerns, or other circumstances beyond the control of event organizers.

Win a $2,000 Vermont Getaway and Become a Harley-Davidson Giveaway Finalist

The winner of the WPDH Roof-A-Thon Poker Run will receive a $2,000 gift certificate to Smugglers' Notch Resort in Vermont.

In addition, the winner will become the first of 101 finalists in the WPDH Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Giveaway presented by O'Toole's Harley-Davidson.

Door Prizes and Additional Giveaways

Even if you don't finish with the winning poker hand, you'll still have plenty of opportunities to win TONS of door prizes.

At the conclusion of the Poker Run, we'll hold a series of door prize drawings featuring tickets, experiences, and giveaways from WPDH and our event partners.

Door prizes include, but are not limited to:

Tickets to Awesome Championship Wrestling's INDYpendence Day event at the MJN Center on July 18, 2026

Tickets to see Toto and Christopher Cross at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Tickets to see Get The Led Out at the MJN Center

Concert tickets, event passes, restaurant gift cards, WPDH prizes, gas cards, and many more surprises

Be sure to stick around for the final party, poker hand reveal, prize presentations, and door prize drawings at Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse. You never know what you might win.

Poker Run Awards and Prize Presentation

Once riders have arrived at Mahoney's and submitted their poker hands, event officials will verify results and prepare for the awards presentation.

Awards will be presented after all riders have checked in within a reasonable timeframe.

If participants have not arrived, event staff will make reasonable attempts to contact them. However, once the Poker Run has officially concluded and winners have been announced, late arrivals will not be eligible for prizes or awards.

Weather Information

The safety of our participants is our top priority.

Event organizers will closely monitor weather conditions leading up to and throughout the Poker Run. In the event that weather or other circumstances require modifications to the route, schedule, start time, stop locations, or other event details, registered participants will be notified as soon as possible using the contact information provided during registration.

Participants are encouraged to monitor WPDH.com and WPDH social media channels for event updates.

All event details, including route, stops, timing, and prizes, remain subject to change.

Register Today

Gather your riding buddies, support a great cause, and enjoy a fantastic day on the road through the Hudson Valley.

With a $2,000 Vermont getaway, a chance to become the first Harley-Davidson giveaway finalist, extra hands, mulligans, door prizes, great stops, and a final celebration at Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse, this is one ride you won't want to miss.

Ride for a great cause. Win great prizes. Support local families.

Register today and reserve your spot in the WPDH 50th Anniversary Roof-A-Thon Poker Run benefiting Sparrow's Nest.