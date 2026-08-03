Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Returning to Bethel Woods This September

One of rock music's most iconic legends is making his way back to the place where music history was made.

Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr will bring his All Starr Band to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on Friday, September 25, for what promises to be an unforgettable evening of classic hits and timeless rock and roll. The concert begins at 7 p.m. in the Pavilion at the historic site of the original 1969 Woodstock festival.

While Ringo Starr hardly needs an introduction, his All Starr Band has become a legendary act in its own right. Rather than serving as a traditional backing band, the group is made up of rock stars from some of the biggest bands of all time. This year's lineup features Steve Lukather of Toto, Colin Hay of Men at Work, Hamish Stuart of Average White Band, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, and Buck Johnson. Throughout the show, fans can expect not only Ringo's biggest solo hits and Beatles favorites, but also signature songs from each member of the band.



Concertgoers can look forward to hearing classics like "Photograph," "It Don't Come Easy," "Yellow Submarine," "With a Little Help from My Friends," and "Octopus's Garden," along with standout songs from the All Starr Band members' own celebrated careers. It's a concert that blends decades of rock history into one memorable night.

At 86 years old, Ringo continues to tour with the same upbeat attitude and positive message he's shared for decades—"Peace and Love." His All Starr Band concerts are known for their fun, laid-back atmosphere, world-class musicianship, and a celebration of songs that have become part of the soundtrack of generations.

Tickets are on sale now, with prices beginning around $49.50. Doors and parking open throughout the afternoon, and fans can even extend the experience by taking advantage of Bethel Woods' on-site camping and glamping options.

Whether you've been a Beatles fan since the 1960s or simply appreciate great live music, Ringo Starr's return to Bethel Woods is shaping up to be one of the biggest classic rock concerts of the Hudson Valley's fall concert season.