ArrowPalooza 2026 at Blue Arrow Farm: One of the Top Hudson Valley Concerts This August

If you're searching for things to do this August in the Hudson Valley, be sure to add ArrowPalooza 2026 to your calendar. Returning to Blue Arrow Farm in Pine Island on Saturday, August 22, this annual music festival is shaping up to be one of the can't-miss Hudson Valley concerts of the summer.

Located in the heart of Orange County, ArrowPalooza combines a full day of live music, delicious food, local vendors, craft beverages, and family-friendly fun, making it one of the most unique Orange County NY events of the season. Whether you're planning a day trip or looking for a new summer tradition, Blue Arrow Farm offers a one-of-a-kind outdoor concert experience.

This year's lineup features an incredible collection of tribute bands celebrating some of the greatest names in classic rock. Festival-goers can enjoy performances by Gratefilly Yours, Feast of Friends, honoring the music of The Doors, Black Dog, performing the legendary songs of Led Zeppelin, Floyd Pink, and Little Lies, paying tribute to Fleetwood Mac. It's a lineup that will have fans singing along from the first set to the final encore.

Beyond the music, ArrowPalooza offers plenty to explore. Guests can browse local artisan vendors, enjoy a variety of food and beverages, and take in the beautiful scenery that makes Blue Arrow Farm one of the Hudson Valley's hidden gems. Families will also appreciate the Kids' Zone, while visitors of all ages can visit the farm's rescued animals, butterfly gardens, and peaceful walking paths.

Blue Arrow Farm is more than just a concert venue. The nonprofit farm serves as an animal rescue and sanctuary, providing lifelong care for rescued horses and other animals. Every ticket sold helps support that mission, allowing visitors to enjoy a great day of entertainment while giving back to a worthy cause.

Whether you're a fan of classic rock, looking for exciting things to do this August in the Hudson Valley, or searching for the best Hudson Valley concerts and Orange County NY events, ArrowPalooza 2026 checks all the boxes. Bring your friends, bring the family, and spend a summer day enjoying great music, local food, and everything that makes the Hudson Valley such a special place.