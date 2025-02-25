Thruway Stop Leads to Firearm Arrest of New York Men in Orange County

Stop me if you've heard this one, "blank was arrested following a traffic stop in...". The fact of the matter is that over recent months, law enforcement across the Hudson Valley has had multiple incidents and arrests transpire following what started out as normal traffic stops.

This latest incident occurred over the weekend when members of the New York State Police pulled over a pair of New York men traveling along the thruway, I-87 in Orange County.

Thruway Weapons Arrest in Tuxedo

This recent police stop and arrest occurred on Saturday, February 22, 2025, when State Troopers from SP Tarrytown (Troop T) initiated the traffic stop on the thruway at approximately 4 pm in the Town of Tuxedo.

The vehicle in question was a gray 2023 Honda sedan and the press release from the New York State Police states that Troopers initiated the stop due to "violations of the vehicle and traffic law on the New York State Thruway".

The vehicle was successfully pulled over without incident and Troopers began their investigation by identifying the occupants of the vehicle.

Two men were in the car, both from New York, with one being from the Bronx while the other was from Utica. The driver was identified as 20-year-old Jamar Mikel Sanders and the passenger was identified as 28-year-old Zaquan Clark.

Troopers investigation continued and in their investigation, a firearm was discovered. That firearm was a Taurus G2 and it was loaded. Following the discovery of the said firearm, both Sanders and Clark were placed under arrest.

Charges for the Accused

Sanders and Clark were placed under arrest and charged with the felony crimes of...

Criminal Possession of Weapon 2 nd , Loaded Firearm, a class C felony

, Loaded Firearm, a class C felony Criminal Possession of A Firearm, a class E felony

Previous Stories: Police in Orange County Investigating Case of Teenager Injured in Shooting

After their arrests, both Sanders and Clark were later brought in for arraignment before the Honorable Judge Keith Garley as part of the Orange County centralized arraignment agreement in Goshen New York.

Following the arraignment, bail was set for Sanders at $5,000 cash, $10,000 bond and $20,000 partially secured bond. As for Clark, he was remanded to Orange County Jail without bail due to prior convictions.

Both men are scheduled to reappear in the Town of Tuxedo Court on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 1:30 PM.

