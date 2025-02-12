Police in Orange County Investigating Case of Teenager Injured in Shooting

Recently the city of Newburgh has been plagued with multiple instances of shootings that have taken place throughout the city. Luckily these instances, while alarming and jarring for the community at large, they have not resulted in any individuals being gravely injured.

That said, one recent shooting that took place did result in one person being injured but like all the other instances, the City of Newburgh Police are currently investigating it.

Teenager Injured in Newburgh Shooting

While this particular shooting is not the most recent one to take place in the City of Newburgh, it did result in one teenager being injured as a result. The incident in question occurred during the afternoon of January 27, 2025.

According to the press release issued by the City of Newburgh Police Department via their official Facebook page, city police officers were alerted to and responded to a location on Robinson Avenue for the reported shooting at approximately 3pm.

When officers arrived on the scene located in the area of 175 Robinson Avenue, they discovered the victim, identified only as being a 14-year old male, with a gunshot wound to his groin area. Officers immidiately began "life-saving measures" on the victim and afterward the victim was transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh.

Later on the victim was transferred over to Westchester Medical Center, where they received further medical treatment.

Newburgh Police Investigation

Since the shooting, City of Newburgh Police have been investigating. The investigation itself was taken on by the Non-Fatal Shooting Task Force. As part of their investigation, officers questioned the victim following treatment for injuries incurred.

An interesting turn took place in the police investigation when Detectives were able to question the victim. Through the process of interviewing and questioning the victim, a student in the Newburgh Enlarged City School District, Detectives realized that the victim "gave a contradictory context of events as to his involvement in the incident".

It was through this contradiction that Detectives are now operating on and pursuing a lead where the victim's gunshot wound was actually self-inflicted. That said, Detectives are still asking that anyone with information on this case contact them. That can be done by calling City of Newburgh Detectives at 845-569-7563 and that information will be considered confidential.

