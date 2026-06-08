If you're planning to fly this summer and you're a cannabis consumer, you're going to want to check out TSA's new guidance on marijuana.

The new guidelines are adding some much-needed clarity to one of the most confusing travel questions in America:

Can you bring cannabis through airport security?

The answer is still complicated, but the TSA's updated guidance does offer a clearer picture of what travelers can expect.

According to the agency, medical marijuana is now specifically listed among items that may be permitted in both carry-on and checked baggage when it complies with federal regulations - a notable shift from years of vague language that left many travelers uncertain about what was allowed.

Before you start packing your favorite gummies for vacation, however, there are still some important restrictions.

The TSA says its primary mission is security. Agents are looking for threats to aircraft and passengers, not searching luggage for marijuana. But if a TSA officer discovers a substance that appears to violate local, state, or federal law, they can still refer the matter to law enforcement.

That's where things get tricky.

While recreational marijuana is legal in New York and many other states, cannabis remains illegal under federal law. Air travel also falls under federal jurisdiction, creating a patchwork of regulations that can be difficult for travelers to understand.

In other words, a cannabis product could be perfectly legal where you live and perfectly legal where you're headed, but questions can still arise during the travel process.