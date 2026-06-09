Viral Water Safety Video Shows Why Swimsuit Color Matters
As families head to pools, lakes, and beaches this summer, a viral video from a swim school is reminding parents of something many never think about, or you just learned about it in the last few years like me: the color of a child's swimsuit can make a big difference in how visible they are underwater.
The reel shows multiple swimsuit colors submerged in water. Some remain easy to spot, while others seem to disappear almost instantly beneath the surface.
See the video here:
Best Colors for Visibility
According to water safety experts and swim schools that have conducted underwater visibility tests, the easiest colors to spot are:
- Neons: orange, yellow or green
- Hot pink or fluorescent pink
- Purple
These bright colors create strong contrast against blue pool water and many natural bodies of water, making it easier for parents, lifeguards, and other swimmers to quickly locate a child.
Colors to Avoid
Colors that consistently perform poorly in visibility tests:
- Light blue
- Navy blue
- White
- Gray
- Pastel shades
These colors can blend into pool water, lake water, reflections, shadows, or the pool floor, making children much harder to see if they go underwater unexpectedly.
A Helpful Safety Tool, Not a Replacement
Water safety experts stress that swimsuit color is only one layer of protection. Bright swimwear can help improve visibility, but active adult supervision remains the most important drowning prevention tool.
Swim lessons, life jackets in open water, and designated "water watchers" are still essential.
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Gallery Credit: Jana DeCamilla