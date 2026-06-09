As families head to pools, lakes, and beaches this summer, a viral video from a swim school is reminding parents of something many never think about, or you just learned about it in the last few years like me: the color of a child's swimsuit can make a big difference in how visible they are underwater.

The reel shows multiple swimsuit colors submerged in water. Some remain easy to spot, while others seem to disappear almost instantly beneath the surface.

Best Colors for Visibility

According to water safety experts and swim schools that have conducted underwater visibility tests, the easiest colors to spot are:

Neons: orange, yellow or green

orange, yellow or green Hot pink or fluorescent pink

Purple

These bright colors create strong contrast against blue pool water and many natural bodies of water, making it easier for parents, lifeguards, and other swimmers to quickly locate a child.

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Colors to Avoid

Colors that consistently perform poorly in visibility tests:

Light blue

Navy blue

White

Gray

Pastel shades

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These colors can blend into pool water, lake water, reflections, shadows, or the pool floor, making children much harder to see if they go underwater unexpectedly.

A Helpful Safety Tool, Not a Replacement

Water safety experts stress that swimsuit color is only one layer of protection. Bright swimwear can help improve visibility, but active adult supervision remains the most important drowning prevention tool.

Swim lessons, life jackets in open water, and designated "water watchers" are still essential.