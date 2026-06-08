When the United States takes the field at the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer, Hudson Valley soccer fans will have someone special to cheer for.

Wappingers Falls native Tyler Adams has officially been named to the U.S. Men's National Team roster for the tournament, continuing a remarkable journey that began on local soccer fields in Dutchess County.

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For many sports fans in the Hudson Valley, Adams' rise to international stardom has been years in the making. The former Roy C. Ketcham High School student first gained national attention through the New York Red Bulls Academy before launching a professional career that has taken him to some of the biggest stages in world soccer.

Back in 2020, WPDH reported on Adams making history while playing for German club RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League. Called into a quarterfinal match against Atletico Madrid late in the game, Adams scored the winning goal that sent Leipzig into the semifinals. At the time, it was a historic moment for an American player competing at one of soccer's highest levels.

Since then, Adams has only added to his impressive resume.

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The midfielder became the youngest captain in U.S. Men's National Team history to lead the Americans at a FIFA World Cup when he wore the captain's armband during the 2022 tournament in Qatar. He played every minute of the team's World Cup campaign and was later named U.S. Soccer's Male Player of the Year.

Today, Adams stars for AFC Bournemouth in England's Premier League and remains one of the most important players in the American lineup. He has earned more than 50 appearances for the national team and helped the United States capture multiple CONCACAF Nations League championships.

Transportation Changes for The Upcoming World Cup Kickoff

Transportation Changes for The Upcoming World Cup Kickoff

Read More: Safety And Transit Plans For Fans At The 2026 World Cup | https://wpdh.com/new-york-world-cup-preparations/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

Despite his international success, Adams has never forgotten his Hudson Valley roots. In Wappingers Falls, the soccer field at Martz Field was renamed the 'Tyler Adams Soccer Pitch' in recognition of his accomplishments. He has also invested in the future of the sport locally through ownership interests in soccer clubs throughout the region.

Now, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup being played on home soil in the United States, Adams once again finds himself on soccer's biggest stage.