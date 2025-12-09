Emergency Personnel Respond to Bear Mountain Bridge for Jumper Incident

Over the weekend emergency personnel from both Orange and Rockland County were dispatched to an area on the Bear Mountain Bridge, for reports of an individual in distress. Unfortunately, this far from the first time that first responders and emergency personnel have had to report to the bridge for incidents like this.

Get our free mobile app

Distress at Bear Mountain Bridge

The unfortunate incident took place during the late morning on Sunday, December 7, 2025. According to the post issued by the Piermont Fire Department to their official Facebook page, it was approximately 10:32a.m, when reports first came for a "jumper down" at the Bear Mountain Bridge. Members of the Piermont Fire Department, as well as members the Stony Point and Fort Montgomery Fire Departments all were dispatched to the scene.



After being dispatched to the scene, responding units were informed that the distressed individual was actually still on the bridge and communicating with units from the State Police. Multiple attempts were made to reason and negotiate with the distressed individual, unfortunately those efforts did not result in the desired outcome, and the individual went into the water below.

Aquatic Search

Marine units and dive teams would soon arrive on the scene and immidiately began a search for the individual. A surface search was also conducted north of the bridge for approximately 30-minutes, and afterward a sonar unit was also deployed to continue the search. Several passes of the area were conducted using the sonar, and it located several potential targets, however due to the fast current and rising tide operations were stopped

Piermont Fire Department via Facebook Piermont Fire Department via Facebook loading...

Following the stoppage of operations, the entire scene was turned over to law enforcement. The post concluded with fire department members and personnel extending their condolences to the family of the individual. At this time, the individual has not been found, nor have they been identified.

For individuals who are struggling with any kind of mental health crisis, emotional distress, substance abuse, and of course, the thought of suicide, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7. Those who use the number will be connected to trained crisis counselors, in addition the number can also be used by anyone ho's worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.

The most popular Christmas decorations in the US Gallery Credit: Bill Doyle

The Worst Foods For Brain Health In New York