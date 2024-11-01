Law enforcement has been known to deploy spike strips (or road spikes, stop sticks, tire deflators etc.) as a way to slow down and stop fleeing vehicles during pursuits. Spike strips can disable the vehicle without harming the occupants, by slowly deflating a tire, while avoiding a blowout and allowing for a controlled stop, according to Fedsig.com.

Recently, authorities said they used this tactic as a way to stop a high speed chase on one of the state's most traveled highways. Now, the fleeing suspect is facing charges, including 1st degree reckless endangerment, and 1st degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to officials.

Police Use Spike Strip To End High-Sped Chase on New York State Thruway

New York State Police said in a press release that on October 28, troopers arrested a 40-year-old Schenectady man and charged him with multiple crimes.

State Police said troopers attempted to stop a vehicle being driven by the suspect on the New York State Thruway in Bethlehem. When the driver allegedly failed to comply with the stop, police initiated the pursuit. Officials say the suspect was observed driving recklessly at a high rate of speed and discarding items from the vehicle during the pursuit.

Despite the suspect's attempts to evade the stop, State Police say they successfully deployed a tire deflation device, disabling his vehicle on I-87 in Albany.

Police say the man was taken into custody without incident. However, a further investigation recovered more than two kilograms of packaged cocaine the suspect had allegedly thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit, according to police.

On October 30, the suspect was arraigned and is being held at the county correctional facility without bail, according to New York State Police.