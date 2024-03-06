This is not something you're expecting to see during your commute home. Officials say a wrong-way driver crashed on the New York State Thruway Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, the crash caused delays that lasted around an hour.

Wrong-way drivers on major New York highways, such as I-87 have been an issue in the past, with either alcohol or human error often being the culprit.

The New York State Thruway ranked only behind the Taconic State Parkway as New York's deadliest road, according to Ahearne Law PLLC. According to their figures, the deadliest part of the road is from Ramapo, in Rockland County, to Albany.

Elderly Wrong-Way Driver Goes Over Bridge Off Thruway

WNYT repots that an elderly man was traveling north on the southbound side of the Thruway when he drove over a bridge Tuesday afternoon. Investigators say the vehicle ended up landing on its roof on an overpass, backing up traffic for over an hour.

Police say the crash happened between Exits 22 and 23 near Bethlehem. No drugs or alcohol were involved, and the driver only suffered minor injuries, says WNYT.

