The Best Hudson Valley Flea Markets to Hit Before the Season Ends

There’s only one thing better than walking around a Hudson Valley flea market on a hot summer day. And that would be walking around a Hudson Valley flea market on a perfect fall day. Fall flea markets are so pleasant. No sweating, getting overheated, or seeing (and smelling) other sweaty people. The only bad thing about fall shopping is knowing that flea market season is coming to an end. But it’s not over yet, and I want to tell you about three awesome flea markets to visit before the end of the season.

You have to get to the Hudson Valley Farm and Flea at Museum Village on Route 17M in Monroe. This is a one day only market featuring makers who are from the Hudson Valley. It’s the perfect way for you to support local artisans, vintage collectors, and farmers and chefs. And you get to enjoy live music, great food, and go home with unique handcrafted products. Hudson Valley Farm and Flea is at Museum Village on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 10AM - 4PM.

If you’re in the Ulster County area, make sure you visit the Mower’s Saturday Market (pictured above) on Maple Lane in Woodstock. Don’t let the name fool you, the Mower’s Saturday Market actually happens every Saturday AND Sunday through October. Mower’s is a Woodstock institution, and you never know what other treasures you’ll find in Woodstock. The whole town is brimming with weekend fun.

I absolutely can’t do an article about flea markets without mentioning Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market in Dutchess County. Stormville’s next flea market is coming up on Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10 and the last date of the season is Nov. 6. Which means you only have 3 more dates to get there. It’s one of the most well known flea markets in the northeast, so if you’ve never been there, you’re missing out.

There's only a month and change left to the flea market season, so we’ve got to out there now. The three options above are my favorites, but if you have others that you love, feel free to let me know. You just can’t have too many flea markets.

Popular Pierogi Company Opening a Hudson Valley Location Delicious Krupa Bros Pierogi

25 Dating Spots in the Hudson Valley Top 25 Date Spots in the Hudson Valley.