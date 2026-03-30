Over the weekend, you may have noticed some green lights outside of buildings like firehouses and courts, and the reason may surprise you.

As a show of solidarity with the family of Yorktown native Sheridan Gorman, who was fatally shot in Chicago, where she was attending college at Loyola University Chicago.

New York Teen Murdered By ‘Illegal Alien’ In Chicago

New York Teen Murdered By ‘Illegal Alien’ In Chicago

Read More: New York Teen Murdered By 'Illegal Alien' In Chicago | https://hudsonvalleypost.com/northern-lights-nightmare-why-a-hudson-valley-teen-never-came-home/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

The 18-year-old college freshman was shot and killed in the early morning hours of March 19 around 1:30 a.m. near a beach in the Rogers Park neighborhood, while reportedly trying to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights.

Chicago police arrested 25-year-old Jose Medina-Medina and charged him with first-degree murder and attempted murder. According to Homeland Security, Medina-Medina is a Venezuelan national who was in the U.S. illegally.

The Impact Back Home in the Hudson Valley

Gorman was a graduate of Yorktown High School and active in the Yorktown Athletic Club.

In the aftermath of her untimely death, a vigil was held on the Loyola campus in Chicago and one over the weekend in Yorktown.

Several EMS and Government buildings in the Hudson Valley have also joined a campaign to light up green for Sheridan Gorman.

From Firefighters to lawmakers to everyday citizens- the Hudson Valley is lighting up green for Sheridan Gorman.

A Gofundme for a memorial and scholarship in her name has already raised more than $200,000.

"This fundraiser is about honoring Shera. All funds raised will go toward her remembrance and memorial activities and creating a memorial and/or scholarship(s) in her name, ensuring her light continues to shine and be a service and support for others which is what she believed in."