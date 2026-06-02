Police and Fire officials in Putnam County are warning the community about the dangers of malfunctioning lithium-ion batterie after a fire damaged a Carmel home over the weekend.

Authorities warn of lithium-ion battery dangers after fire in Carmel/Carmel Fire Department Authorities warn of lithium-ion battery dangers after fire in Carmel/Carmel Fire Department loading...

According to the Carmel Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a fire on Cottage Drive around 3 p.m. Sunday, May 31. Crews said on arrival, they discovered a fire burning inside the garage and storage area.

Officials say the fire was brought under control before it could spread throughout the residence.

Authorities warn of lithium-ion battery dangers after fire in Carmel/Carmel Fire Department Authorities warn of lithium-ion battery dangers after fire in Carmel/Carmel Fire Department loading...

Investigators later determined that the blaze was caused by a malfunctioning lithium-ion battery.

Authorities warn of lithium-ion battery dangers after fire in Carmel/ Authorities warn of lithium-ion battery dangers after fire in Carmel/ loading...

While the fire was largely contained to the garage, officials say significant fire, heat and smoke damage occurred in the area and smoke also spread into portions of the home.

Authorities warn of lithium-ion battery dangers after fire in Carmel/Carmel Fire Department Authorities warn of lithium-ion battery dangers after fire in Carmel/Carmel Fire Department loading...

Due to the hazards associated with damaged lithium-ion batteries, the Putnam County Bureau of Emergency Services Hazardous Materials Response Team was called to help safely handle and dispose of the battery.

Homeowner's Quick Actions Prevented Worse Damage

The Carmel Police Department says the homeowner's quick response played a major role in preventing the fire from becoming much worse.

Officials also noted that although the home was equipped with a monitored fire alarm system, the alarm did not function during the incident. Police are reminding residents to regularly test smoke alarms and monitored alarm systems to ensure they're working properly and connected to the correct emergency response center.

Lithium-Ion Batteries Can Pose Serious Fire Risks

Lithium-ion batteries are commonly found in everyday devices, like cell phones, laptops, power tools, e-bikes, scooters and rechargeable household equipment.

According to fire officials, damaged, defective or improperly charged batteries can fail suddenly and ignite nearby materials within seconds.

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Lithium-Ion Battery Safety Tips

Fire officials recommend the following precautions:

Use only manufacturer-approved batteries and chargers.

Purchase products that have been tested by a recognized safety laboratory.

Charge batteries in open areas away from combustible materials.

Store batteries at room temperature and regularly inspect them for signs of damage.

Make sure smoke alarms are installed and functioning properly throughout your home.

Officials also advise residents to never:

Charge batteries on beds, couches or other soft surfaces.

Leave batteries charging unattended or overnight whenever possible.

Continue using batteries that are damaged, swollen or overheating.

Throw lithium-ion batteries in household trash.

If a battery begins smoking, hissing, overheating or giving off an unusual odor, officials say you should evacuate immediately and call 911.