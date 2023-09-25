New York State Man Allegedly Drove Over 3x Legal BAC Limit

The roads can be quite dangerous sometimes because you never know who else behind the wheel has had way too much to drink.

Police say that they arrested a New York state man who was over three times the legal limit. The fine for a first time DWI offense in the state of New York is at least $500 dollars, according to the NY State DMV. If the charge is Aggravated DWI, then the minimum fine can easily jump to over a thousand.

New York State Man Allegedly Drove Over Three Times Legal Limit

The New York State Police said in a press release that Troopers stopped a vehicle in Rotterdam late night September 15 for multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

See Also: Man Allegedly Found Passed Out in Stolen Car From Bar in New York State

The driver was identified as a 45-year-old man from Rotterdam, NY. Police say the suspect was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic law violations. Police say they transported the suspect for processing, where he recorded a 0.25% BAC, which is over three times the state's legal limit of 0.08%.

loading...

The suspect was issued tickets and released to a sober third party. he is due back in court in early October.

How Long Can DWI Offenders Lose License in New York State?

According to information from the Young & Young Attorneys at Law webpage, if a person had a BAC over the legal limit of 0.08% when they were pulled over and arrested, you will likely face DWI charges.

See Also: New York Postal Worker Allegedly Delivered Mail Drunk, Fell Out of Moving Mail Truck

While DWAI accusations are traffic infractions, says Young & Young, first-offense DWI charges are misdemeanors that can carry a license suspension of at least six months. The firm does say that offenders may be eligible for a conditional license, is some cases.