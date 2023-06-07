It really wasn't this guy's night, right? State police say they responded to a rest area on a major New York interstate for the report of an injured man who appeared to have been in a vehicle crash. From there, the night only got worse for one New York state man.

Moral of the story: don't drive drunk. and don't take something that doesn't belong to you.

Troopers Say Suspect Drove Stolen Vehicle Drunk

New York State police said in a press release that they got a call Monday night concerning a pedestrian who appeared to have been in a wreck. Troopers say responded to the rest area on I-90 in Schodack. Officials say the driver was a 51-year-old man from Gansevoort, who they say provided false information at first.

Police say they determined that the vehicle the suspect was operating had been stolen from South Glens Falls earlier Monday. Troopers say the investigation also determined that the stolen vehicle had been involved in a collision, as the suspect allegedly ran into a utility pole on County Route 46.

The suspect suffered minor injuries. Police did not indicate how much the suspect had to drink, though he has been charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree, False Personation, Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.

Man Allegedly Found Passed Out in Stolen Car From Bar in New York State

What started out as a wedding party turned into a wild night, that involved a bar fight, a stolen vehicle, and a suspect passed out behind the wheel of said stolen vehicle back in March 2022.

WKTV says a man was at the party with friends when a very courteous bartender at the bar in Old Forge, NY offered to drive the wedding guests back to the cottage they were staying in. This apparently didn't sit well with the suspect, who got into a fight with a friend at the bar, according to police. When the bartender tried to break up the scuffle, our suspect made a mad dash for a bar customer's vehicle that had been left running in the parking lot.

Authorities say the suspect didn't get too far as he was later found passed out behind the wheel of the same vehicle on State Route 28. Police say when they caught up with him, the sleeping suspect awoke and began fighting with them as he was being placed under arrest.

He was finally taken into custody early Sunday with a blood alcohol level of .22%, which is over two and half times the legal limit.