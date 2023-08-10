Here's a case where a person may have taken the term drive-through tool literally.

Police say a New York State woman was intoxicated when she drove her vehicle through a building off of a main route. The alleged incident happened early Wednesday morning, according to state police.

Officials say the suspect wasn't done hitting just the building, as she accelerated the vehicle through a lawn before hitting a tree.

New York State Woman Allegedly Crashed Through Restaurant, Lawn, and a Tree

The New York State Police said in a press release that troopers responded to a call early Wednesday, right before 2:30 AM, to a bar and restaurant on State Route 3. Officials went on to say that a vehicle had driven into the side of the building in Henderson, NY

The investigation determined that a 2022 Jeep Cherokee, operated by a 35-year-old woman from Sackets Harbor, NY began to back up from the parking spot at a high rate of speed and struck the side of the restaurant, driving through the exterior wall.

State police say the suspect then drove forward, again at a high rate of speed, exiting the restaurant, driving through the lawn, and striking a tree approximately 50 yards away.

The business announced on their Facebook page that they are closed until further notice for repairs.

Police say the suspect was subsequently arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor.

According to the New York State DMV, a charge of Driving While Intoxicated or Driving While Impaired by a Drug carries a mandatory fine of $500 to $1,000 dollars, and revocation of your driver's license for at least six months.